Published 4:41 PM, November 11, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – The Philippine military on Saturday, November 11, said more than 500 members of the Communist New People's Army (NPA) have surrendered to authorities since peace talks ended in February 2017.

"The continuous surrender of NPA members is indicative of the organization's dwindling strength. This is also a clear manifestation of our successful intensified combat, intelligence, and civil-military operations, particularly in northeastern Mindanao, which is the NPA's area of concentration," said Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) spokesman Colonel Edgar Arevalo in a statement.

In November alone, the AFP said at least 18 NPA members surrendered to different military units in different parts of Mindanao. The surrenders happened in Surigao del Sur, South Cotabato, Agusan del Sur, and Bukidnon.

Since February 4, or the day Duterte said he was "not ready to resume talks," the AFP said it has neutralized 736 NPA fighters, killed 121 in combat operations, and apprehended 94. At least 521 voluntarily surrendered and turned over their firearms.

All in all, the military has recovered 578 high-powered and low-powered firearms from the NPA, said Arevalo. – Rappler.com