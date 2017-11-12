This is Japan Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's second visit to the Philippines with Duterte as president

Published 2:16 PM, November 12, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe arrived in the Philippines on Sunday, November 12, to take part in the 31st Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Summit and Related Summits in Metro Manila.

Abe arrived at around 2 pm, one of at least 19 other world leaders flying into the Philippines for the two-day event.

He is no stranger to the Philippines, having visited here in January 2017. Abe was the first head of government to visit the Philippines with Duterte as president.

Abe also visited the Philippines during former president Benigno Aquino III’s presidency.

The Philippines and Japan have very close ties – in development, security, and the economy, among others.

Abe and Duterte also share warm relations, with the former even visiting Duterte's home in Davao City. (READ: 'Enjoy si Abe': Japan PM visits Duterte house)

Presidential spokesman Harry Roque has called Japan a “true friend” of the Philippines, partly because of their help in addressing the country’s terrorism problems.

Duterte himself has visited Japan twice, in October 2016 and again, in October 2017.

Japan has committed to provide over one trillion yen or $8.66 billion in support to the Philippines, spread out over 5 years. The assistance will come in the form of both official development assistant and private sector investment. (READ: 20 Japanese companies to invest in PH after Duterte visit)

Prior to departing for his October 2017 visit to Japan, Duterte said he “[shared] the concern of the developments in the Korean Peninsula and the continuing missile test launch of North Korea.”

In Manila, Abe will be joining the ASEAN-Japan Summit, the Mekong-Japan Summit, and the East Asia Summit. – Rappler.com