Police say the suspects were arrested in Barangay Culiat, Quezon City, on November 10 – days before the ASEAN Summit in Manila

Published 10:48 PM, November 11, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – Quezon City police on Saturday, November 11, announced the arrest of 3 men with suspected links to the Abu Sayyaf Group just days ahead of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Summit and Related Meetings in Manila.

Police Chief Superintendent Guillermo Lorenzo Eleazar, Quezon City Police District (QCPD) Director, reported the arrests to National Capital Region Police Office (NCRPO) Chief Director Oscar Albayalde.

Eleazar said the suspects are Abdulgaffar Jikiri alias Abu Bakar Jikiri, 19; Sadam Jhofar, 24; and Alim Sabtalin, 19. All are residents of Salaam Compound in Barangay Culiat, Quezon City.

The police said the suspects were “were simultaneously arrested” in their residence at about 5:15 pm on Friday, November 10.

Authorities confiscated from the suspects assorted guns, rifles, live ammunition, and cellular phones.

The operation was carried out by joint personnel of the QCPD, the National Intelligence Coordinating Agency (NICA), and the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) Counter Terrorism Division.

The police said the involvement of the suspects to the Abu Sayyaf is still being validated.

The suspects were inquested at the Quezon City’s prosecutor and were charged for unlawful possession of firearms and ammunition under of Republic Act 10591 or the Comprehensive Firearms and Ammunition Regulation Act in relation to the 15-day gun ban for the ASEAN Summit. They were also charged for illegal possession of explosives.

"Continuous anti-criminality preparations are being conducted to ensure the security and safety of those leaders who will attend the 31st ASEAN Summit," the QCPD said in a statement.