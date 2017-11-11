President Rodrigo Duterte and 20 other world leaders attend the APEC Economic Leaders' Meeting in Vietnam

Published 11:29 PM, November 11, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – President Rodrigo Duterte and other world leaders got together for the traditional group photo before departing Danang, Vietnam, on the last day of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Summit on Saturday, November 11.

They attended the APEC Economic Leaders' Meeting at the Intercontinental Da Nang Resort then posed for the traditional group photo.

Many of the leaders will be heading to Manila for the 31st Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Summit and Related Meetings beginning on Monday, November 13. – Rappler.com