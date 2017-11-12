Did your municipality, city, or province make the list?

Published 1:10 PM, November 12, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – Some 448 local government units (LGUs) all over the country passed the test of good governance, earning the Seal of Good Local Governance (SGLG) of the Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) for this year.

DILG Officer-in-Charge (OIC) Catalino Cuy made the announcement on Sunday, November 12, praising the increase in the total number of LGUs that have achieved the good governance standards of the SGLG.

Of the 448 LGUs that clinched the seal this year, 28 are provinces, 61 are cities, and 359 are municipalities.

In 2016, only 306 LGUs received the SGLG.

"This is a very good indication of the improving governance in LGUs and it means better service to people in communities," Cuy said in a statement.

The DILG OIC also pointed out that the department has improved its assessment procedures as 1,715 LGUs were evaluated this year from only 1,672 last year. (FAST FACTS: The Local Government Code turns 25)

He also highlighted the achievement of the Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (ARMM).

"We are happy to announce that from zero in 2015, the ARMM this year took home a total of 20 awards. It includes previously war-torn cities of Cotabato and Lamitan," Cuy said.

Best regions

The Ilocos Region got the most awards with a total of 68 followed by Central Luzon with 56 awardees. Western Visayas came in 3rd with 46.

Below are the rest of the LGUs per region that met the criteria of the SGLG:

Calabarzon – 35

Northern Mindanao – 29

Cagayan Valley – 28

Eastern Visayas – 26

Cordillera Administrative Region – 23

Mimaropa – 20

Caraga – 20

ARMM – 20

Zamboanga Peninsula – 18

Davao – 14

Soccsksargen – 14

Central Visayas – 12

Bicol – 11

National Capital Region – 8

Check out which LGUs made the cut below:

"We congratulate all our SGLG passers this 2017. We continue to encourage our local government officials to remain steadfast in bringing their provinces, cities, and municipalities at the prime," Cuy said.

Why SGLG matters

Earning the SGLG gives LGUs a marker to be placed in their provincial, city, or municipal halls for all constituents to see.

Recognized LGUs also get a share of the Performance Challenge Fund (PCF), an incentive in millions of pesos to be used for local development projects.

To qualify for the SGLG, LGUs must perform excellently across these areas: financial administration, disaster preparedness, social protection, and also peace and order – the newest addition to the criteria.

They must also pass at least one DILG local governance "essential area," from the following: business friendliness and competitiveness, tourism, culture and the arts, or environmental protection. – Rappler.com