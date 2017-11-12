(UPDATED) Leaders from the ASEAN member states and the group's partner countries arrive for the 31st ASEAN Summit in Manila

Published 10:47 AM, November 12, 2017

This page will be updated as the leaders arrive throughout the day.

MANILA, Philippines (UPDATED) – World leaders attending the 31st ASEAN Summit in the Philippines continue arriving Sunday morning, November 12.

Indonesian President Joko Widodo arrived at past noon at the Clark International Airport.

The first leader to arrive was Laos Prime Minister Thongloun Sisoulith, whose flight touched down at Clark at around 10:30 am.

On Saturday, two world leaders arrived ahead of the rest: Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen and Myanmar State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi.

After their arrival, they attended a welcome dinner hosted by former President, now Pampanga 2nd District Representative Gloria Macapagal-Arroyo.

"This series of meetings is the largest gathering of world leaders that the Philippines will be hosting during this chairmanship year," Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) spokesman Robespierre Bolivar said in a press briefing Friday evening, November 10. (READ: Schedule of Activities: ASEAN Summit, November 12-14, 2017) – Rappler.com