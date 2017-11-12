LOOK: Duterte welcomes Trump in barong
MANILA, Philippines – Wearing the native Filipino barong, United States President Donald Trump attended the gala dinner of the 31st Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Summit and Related Summits on Sunday, November 12.
Trump posed for a photo with Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte and his partner, Honeylet Avanceña.
This was their first photo together in the Philippines.
Duterte and Trump first met on Saturday, November 11, at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation Summit in Vietnam. Their only publicized photo from that meeting was a selfie by Duterte aide Bong Go.
Duterte and Trump will hold a bilateral meeting the next day. – Rappler.com
