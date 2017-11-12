Lieutenant General Benjamin Madrigal will be leading the Eastern Mindanao Command, while Lieutenant General Rozzano Briguez heads the Western Command

Published 10:10 PM, November 12, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – Two new commanders are set to lead the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) commands in Davao City and Palawan.

The AFP Public Affairs Office announced Sunday, November 12, the appointment of Lieutenant General Benjamin Madrigal as the new commander of the Eastern Mindanao Command (Eastmincom) and Lieutenant General Rozzano Briguez for the Western Command (Wescom).

General Rey Leonardo Guerrero used to hold the Eastmincom post until he was recently appointed AFP chief of staff. Brigadier General Perfecto Rimando Jr has since occupied the post as acting commander.

A member of the Philippine Military Academy “Sandiwa" Class of 1985, Madrigal is currently commander of the Southern Luzon Command (Solcom).

Other positions he had served in were:

Commander of the 4th Infantry Division in Cagayan de Oro

Assistant Division Commander, then Acting Division Commander, of the 10th Infantry Division in Compostela Valley

Chief of Staff of the Philippine Army

Chief of War Plans Division of the AFP General Headquarters

Briguez, “Sinagtala” Class of 1986 member, is the incumbent vice commander of the Philippine Air Force.

A class topnotcher from the PAF Flying School in 1988, Briguez also served in the following posts:

Deputy Wing Commander, 250th Presidential Airlift Wing

Assistant Chief of Air Staff for Operations, A-3

Assistant Chief of Air Staff for Education and Training, A-8

Commander, Tactical Operations Group 11.

Madrigal and Briguez will be donned with their 3rd star during a ceremony, which will be presided by Guerrero, at the Hall of Flags in Camp Aguinaldo on Monday, November 13. – Rappler.com