'Ladies and gentlemen, I sang…upon the orders of the commander in chief of the United States,' says Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte

Published 12:20 AM, November 13, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – President Rodrigo Duterte sang the popular Filipino song "Ikaw" (You) on Sunday evening, November 12, as requested by United States President Donald Trump.

Duterte sang at the gala dinner of the 31st Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Summit and Related Summits at the SMX Convention Center in Pasay City.

The video of Duterte singing was tweeted by Public Works Undersecretary Karen Jimeno.

"Ladies and gentlemen, I sang uninvited a duet with Ms Pilita Corrales upon the orders of the commander in chief of the United States," Duterte said as he ended his number.

Duterte has blasted the US for supposedly interfering in his bloody war on drugs, but has spared Trump from his insults as they built rapport early on. – Rappler.com