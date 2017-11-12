#PresidentDuterte sings #Ikaw with #PilitaCorales, upon request of @realDonaldTrump. #Asean2017 pic.twitter.com/VjGCVeOeqG— Karen Jimeno (@AttyKarenJimeno) November 12, 2017
WATCH: Duterte sings 'upon the orders' of Trump
MANILA, Philippines – President Rodrigo Duterte sang the popular Filipino song "Ikaw" (You) on Sunday evening, November 12, as requested by United States President Donald Trump.
Duterte sang at the gala dinner of the 31st Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Summit and Related Summits at the SMX Convention Center in Pasay City.
The video of Duterte singing was tweeted by Public Works Undersecretary Karen Jimeno.
"Ladies and gentlemen, I sang uninvited a duet with Ms Pilita Corrales upon the orders of the commander in chief of the United States," Duterte said as he ended his number.
Duterte has blasted the US for supposedly interfering in his bloody war on drugs, but has spared Trump from his insults as they built rapport early on. – Rappler.com
31st ASEAN Summit
Full coverage of the 31st ASEAN Summit in Manila, Philippines.
Public Advisories
- 31st ASEAN Summit schedule
- Class/work suspensions for ASEAN Summit
- Lockdown areas around ASEAN Summit venues
- NLEX on lockdown for leaders' arrivals
- No-fly zones in Manila, Clark
- Flight cancellations