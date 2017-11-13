This comes after the former beauty queen and actress violates traffic rules then boasts about it on social media

Published 10:35 AM, November 13, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – Maria Isabel Lopez has been summoned to the Land Transportation Office (LTO), the Department of Transportation (DOTr) announced on Monday, November 13.

“A summon has already been issued by the Land Transportation Office (LTO) to Ms Lopez yesterday, 12 November 2017,” the DOTr said in a statement.

This comes after the actress and former beauty queen deliberately removed, out of desperation from the horrible traffic, EDSA traffic barriers that marked exclusive lanes reserved for delegates of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Summit.

To make it worse for her, she boasted about it on her social media accounts, which invited a flurry of criticism from netizens.

She later apologized for the incident, saying "I'm just human."

According to the transportation department, Isabel Lopez committed the following violations:

Disregard of traffic signs

Violation of the Anti Distracted Driving Act

Reckless driving

LTO chief Edgar Galvante said that proper investigation procedures will be observed, and that their office will ensure that their decision will be “anchored on the truth, and adherence to the rule of law.”

In skirting traffic rules, Lopez was followed by other motorists who drove into the exclusive ASEAN lanes.

According to the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA), the other motorists will be apprehended through their no-contact apprehension policy, using CCTV cameras to identify law-breaking citizens through their cars’ plate numbers. – Rambo Talabong/Rappler.com