The suspects are bound for Ozamis City, where they are supposed to meet the buyers, whom they have refused to name

Published 11:00 AM, November 13, 2017

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Cebu port police arrested two persons for allegedly trying to smuggle 21 unlicensed guns to Ozamis City via Pier 1 in Cebu City Sunday night, November 12.

The Cebu Port Authority Port Police arrested Eulidiano Camance, 43, and his half sister Richel Puno, 40, before they were able to board a Cokaliong Shipping Lines vessel bound for Ozamis City at 6:30 pm Sunday.

Camance is a resident of Danao City, the gun making capital of Cebu, while Puno is a resident of barangay Talamban in Cebu City.

Initial reports showed that the port police had received information about the possible smuggling of guns via the port of Cebu, prompting a thorough check on every passengers entering Pier 1.

The strict inspection resulted in the apprehension of two suspects who were in possession of 17 .45 caliber guns and 4 .38 revolvers. Camance immediately admitted owning the unlicensed guns but cleared his half sister.

Camance said he was only paid to carry the cargo to Ozamis City, where he would meet the supposed buyers of the guns. He did not reveal the names of the person who paid him to carry out the smuggling operation.

On-duty port police officer Inspector Joeffrey Russel told reporters investigators were working on identifying the supposed financier of the attempted smuggling. – Rappler.com