Mayor Mauricio Domogan announces class suspensions from preschool to high school in Baguio City because of increased tourist arrivals due to the ASEAN Summit-related long weekend in Metro Manila

Published 9:34 AM, November 14, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – Baguio City has suspended classes on Tuesday and Wednesday, November 14 and 15, because of the influx of tourists due to the extra long weekend in Metro Manila and other areas affected by the country's hosting of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Summit and Related Meetings.

Baguio City Mayor Mauricio Domogan announced the suspension of classes from preschool to high school on Tuesday.

The long weekend in Metro Manila, Pampanga, and Bulacan is due to the ongoing 31st ASEAN Summit, being held in Manila (READ: #WalangPasok guide: 31st ASEAN Summit)

In those areas, classes and work have been suspended from November 13 to 15 to avoid massive traffic jams caused by heightened security measures in the capital and in Clark, Pampanga, where many VIPs arrived and will depart. – Rappler.com