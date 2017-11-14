President Rodrigo Duterte and Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev also witness the signing of a business deal between the Philippines' Global Ferronickel Holdings Inc and Russia's Vi Holding LLC

Published 9:30 AM, November 14, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – The Philippines and Russia have signed 8 bilateral agreements, including an extradition treaty, that are seen to further strengthen ties between the two countries.

President Rodrigo Duterte and Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev witnessed the signing of the agreements after their bilateral meeting at the Coconut Palace late Monday night, November 13.

The bilateral agreements are the following:

Treaty on Mutual Legal Assistance on Criminal Matters

Treaty on Extradition

Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) on Cooperation between Department of Energy and State Atomic Energy Cooperation

MOU on Development Cooperation in Transport Education

MOU on Cooperation in Mass Communications

MOU between Commission on Higher Education and Ministry of Education and Science

MOU between Intellectual Property Office and Federation Office for Intellectual Property

Agreement on Cooperation Between Commission on Audit and Accounts Chamber of Russian Federation

The two leaders also witnessed the signing of a business deal between the Philippines' Global Ferronickel Holdings Incorporated (FNI), and Russia's Vi Holding LLC.

When the two leaders talked about the case of Russians charged with drug smuggling in Manila, Duterte promised Medvedev that his citizens will get a "fair trial" and "fair treatment" in the Philippines.

President Rodrigo Duterte and Russian President Vladimir Putin met in Vietnam earlier, on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Leaders Summit on Friday, November 10. (READ: Duterte, Putin eye stronger PH-Russia defense cooperation, trade) – Rappler.com