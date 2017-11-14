PH, Russia sign 8 agreements, including extradition treaty
MANILA, Philippines – The Philippines and Russia have signed 8 bilateral agreements, including an extradition treaty, that are seen to further strengthen ties between the two countries.
President Rodrigo Duterte and Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev witnessed the signing of the agreements after their bilateral meeting at the Coconut Palace late Monday night, November 13.
The bilateral agreements are the following:
- Treaty on Mutual Legal Assistance on Criminal Matters
- Treaty on Extradition
- Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) on Cooperation between Department of Energy and State Atomic Energy Cooperation
- MOU on Development Cooperation in Transport Education
- MOU on Cooperation in Mass Communications
- MOU between Commission on Higher Education and Ministry of Education and Science
- MOU between Intellectual Property Office and Federation Office for Intellectual Property
- Agreement on Cooperation Between Commission on Audit and Accounts Chamber of Russian Federation
The two leaders also witnessed the signing of a business deal between the Philippines' Global Ferronickel Holdings Incorporated (FNI), and Russia's Vi Holding LLC.
When the two leaders talked about the case of Russians charged with drug smuggling in Manila, Duterte promised Medvedev that his citizens will get a "fair trial" and "fair treatment" in the Philippines.
President Rodrigo Duterte and Russian President Vladimir Putin met in Vietnam earlier, on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Leaders Summit on Friday, November 10. (READ: Duterte, Putin eye stronger PH-Russia defense cooperation, trade) – Rappler.com
31st ASEAN Summit
Full coverage of the 31st ASEAN Summit in Manila, Philippines.
Public Advisories
- 31st ASEAN Summit schedule
- Class/work suspensions for ASEAN Summit
- Lockdown areas around ASEAN Summit venues
- NLEX on lockdown for leaders' arrivals
- No-fly zones in Manila, Clark
- Flight cancellations