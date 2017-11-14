Officials of the Philippines and Japan exchange notes on the highly-anticipated subway project and 4 other deals

Published 12:06 PM, November 14, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – The Philippines is one step closer to getting a subway in Metro Manila.

After the bilateral meeting between Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on Monday, November 13, both governments exchanged notes on the much-awaited subway project and 4 other deals.

An exchange of notes means the details of the project and financing arrangement have been ironed out. It comes before the actual signing of agreements.

Foreign Secretary Alan Peter Cayetano and Japanese Ambassador Kojie Haneda exchanged notes on the Metro Manila subway in the presence of Duterte and Abe.

Japan had offered a loan to help pay for the project, projected to cost P358.25 billion. The subway proposal was recently modified by extending it to the Ninoy Aquino International Airport.

Transportation Secretary Arthur Tugade earlier said that Abe and Duterte were expected to sign the actual loan agreement for the subway on the sidelines of the 31st Association Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Summit and Related Summits.

There was also an exchange of notes on the Arterial Road Bypass Project, a 24.6-kilometer road designed to ease traffic in interconnection points betweenthe North Luzon Expressway and the Plaridel highway.

The meeting also marked progress on the Economic and Social Development Program, a grant which includes the provision of equipment for Marawi rehabilitation. The grant is also a step closer to finalization with the exchange of notes that night.

The same program will help finance radars to boost the anti-terrorism capabilities of the Philippine Coast Guard in Mindanao.

The two governments also exchanged a loan agreement on the Cavite Industrial Area Flood Risk Management Project. The P9.9-billion project will be financed through a combination of a P7-billion loan from Japan and P2.9-billion funding from the Department of Public Works and Highways.

Philippine Finance Undersecretary Raymundo Elefante and Japan's Commissioner for Acquisition Technology and Logistics Agency Yoshiyuki Suzuki signed the amended letter of arrangement for the transfer of Japan maritime self-defense force trainer aircraft TC-90s. – Rappler.com