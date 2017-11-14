The Caloocan City Police Station is a center of controversy as its own policemen are the suspects in the separate killings of teenagers Kian delos Santos and Carl Arnaiz

Published 1:54 PM, November 14, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – Fire blazed through the Caloocan City Police station Tuesday early morning, November 14, severely burning the first floor of the two-storey building.

This was confirmed to Rappler by Caloocan City Police Public Information Office chief Police Officer 3 Art Macapugay.

"Nasunog yung first floor, yung second floor medyo nasalba, pero yung case files nasa first floor," Macapugay told Rappler.

(The first floor was burned, but the second was saved a little bit. But the case files were on the first floor.)

Macapugay was referring to case folders held by the station's homicide division located at the rear of the ground floor.

It was unclear how many case folders were burned, but the police station was particularly known for having investigations that gained national attention such as the killings of teenagers Kian delos Santos and Carl Arnaiz. Policemen from Caloocan City were the suspects in both cases.

As of posting time, cops were still processing the scene and trying to recover what was left of their ashened home base. – Rappler.com