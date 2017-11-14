Here is the White House transcript of the opening remarks of presidents Rodrigo Duterte and Donald Trump during their bilateral meeting in the Philippines

Published 2:55 PM, November 14, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte and US President Donald Trump held a bilateral meeting in Manila on Monday, November 13, on the sidelines of the 31st Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Summit hosted by the Philippines.

Below is the White House transcript of Duterte and Trump's opening remarks. We have retained the parenthetical notes provided by the White House.

PRESIDENT DUTERTE: (In progress.) But on the whole, I think I have so many things to say about (inaudible). I will just summarize (inaudible).

We are your ally. We are an important ally. (Inaudible.)

And I will request everybody to – after you've taken the shots, with the best angles that you would like – kindly go out.

I cannot discuss the things that they want to say. You may want to make an – just a statement so that the media is going to have something to go back home.

PRESIDENT TRUMP: Yeah, I would. And I will say this: The media was a little bit late, and you actually missed the best part of the President's statement. (Laughter.) I think he should make it again, but it was good.

But we've had a great relationship. This has been very successful. We have many meetings today with many other leaders. And the ASEAN conference has been handled beautifully by the President in the Philippines and your representatives. And I've really enjoyed being here. The weather is always good. Today it's pretty good. But one thing about the Philippines – eventually it gets good, no matter what.

But we very much appreciate the great treatment you've given us. I thought last night's event was fantastic. Tremendous talent – most of it, I guess, from the Philippines. But tremendous talent – musical talent, dance talent. And we really had a tremendous time, all of the leaders.

So I think on behalf of everybody, I want to thank you and I want to thank the Philippines.

Thank you very much.

PRESIDENT DUTERTE: You're welcome, Mr. President.

Q Mr. President – (inaudible) –

PRESIDENT DUTERTE: We're not answering any – this is not the press statement. We are in a bilateral meeting. Maybe the press conference will follow.

PRESIDENT TRUMP: Thank you very much.

PRESIDENT DUTERTE: We will be talking on matters of interest to both the Philippines and – with you around, guys, you're the spies. Yes, you are. (Laughter.)

In a joint statement after the meeting, the Philippines and the US said both sides agreed "that human rights and the dignity of human life are essential." They also tackled a broad range of issues, including North Korea's missile tests and the South China Sea dispute. – Rappler.com