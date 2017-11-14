Colombian drug mule with over 1kg of cocaine in stomach nabbed in NAIA
MANILA, Philippines – The Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency has nabbed a Colombian drug mule who hid over one kilogram of cocaine inside his stomach, PDEA announced on Tuesday, November 14.
The PDEA found a total of 79 pellets suspected of containing cocaine inside the man's stomach.
According to the PDEA report, Colombian Alberto Pedraza Quijano, 67, was nabbed through an airport interdiction operation after he arrived from Dubai at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) on Sunday afternoon, November 12.
The United States Homeland Security Investigation Manila Office flagged the drug mule to Philippine authorities.
The pellets he swallowed weighed approximately 1.185 kilograms, with an estimated market value of P8.89 million.
The PDEA said Quijano faced charges of violation of the Dangerous Drugs Act. – Rambo Talabong/Rappler.com