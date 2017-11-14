The Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency says the 67-year-old Colombian suspect swallowed 79 pellets filled with suspected cocaine, with a total weight of 1.185 kilograms and an estimated market value of P8.89 million

Published 6:14 PM, November 14, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – The Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency has nabbed a Colombian drug mule who hid over one kilogram of cocaine inside his stomach, PDEA announced on Tuesday, November 14.

The PDEA found a total of 79 pellets suspected of containing cocaine inside the man's stomach.

According to the PDEA report, Colombian Alberto Pedraza Quijano, 67, was nabbed through an airport interdiction operation after he arrived from Dubai at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) on Sunday afternoon, November 12.

The United States Homeland Security Investigation Manila Office flagged the drug mule to Philippine authorities.

The pellets he swallowed weighed approximately 1.185 kilograms, with an estimated market value of P8.89 million.

The PDEA said Quijano faced charges of violation of the Dangerous Drugs Act. – Rambo Talabong/Rappler.com