A report by the MRT3 management says the female passenger felt lightheaded as she alighted at the Ayala Station, then fell onto the railway tracks

Published 7:01 PM, November 14, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – A passenger of the Metro Rail Transit Line 3 (MRT3) lost her right arm in an accident at the Ayala Station on Tuesday afternoon, November 14.

In an initial report, MRT3 management identified the victim as Angeline Fernando, 24, from Pasay City.

According to the report, Fernando felt lightheaded as she alighted from the train and fell onto the railway tracks, around 2:30 pm.

She then got caught in between the first and second train cars. Her right arm was cut off.

Fernando was brought to the Makati Medical Center for treatment.

According to a witness, Fernando tried to climb back onto the station's platform but no one responded right away.

"I was surprised that a woman was on the tracks trying to [climb] up. No one responded right away. Someone shouted at the guard to help the lady," Celia Castillo told Rappler.

"I think mga 4 inches na lang natira sa right arm niya (I think only around 4 inches was left of her arm)," Castillo added.

Quoting MRT3 Ayala Station supervisor Raffy Robles, Transportation Undersecretary Cesar Chavez confirmed that Fernando's arm was cut near her armpit.

"Sa braso sir, malapit sa kili-kili. Conscious siya noong binuhat papunta ng clinic habang hinihintay ang ambulance," Robles was quoted as saying.

(Her arm was cut off near her armpit. She was conscious as she was brought to the clinic while waiting for an ambulance.)

Chavez ordered MRT3 management to make CCTV footage of the accident available to police and the media.

MRT3 operations were disrupted but have since resumed.

In a message to reporters, Chavez gave assurances that the MRT3 management will help Fernando with her medical bills. – Rappler.com