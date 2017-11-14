People started fainting from overcrowding

Published 9:30 PM, November 14, 2017

This is a breaking news story. Please refresh for updates.

MANILA, Philippines – The Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Music Festival held at Ayala Triangle, Makati on Tuesday night, November 14, has been canceled due to overcrowding.

Makati police chief Senior Superintendent Gerardo Umayao told Rappler that the event was cancelled because "people began passing out."

"Kasi hindi macontrol yung crowd pina-cancel na ng organizer," Umayao told Rappler in a phone interview. (Because the crowd could not be controlled, the organizer asked the event to be cancelled.)

The night of music was a highly promoted event in line with the ASEAN Summit.

More to follow. – Rappler.com