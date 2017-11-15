The ASEAN Security Task Force recognizes the cops' efforts in an awarding ceremony

Published 3:08 PM, November 15, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – A total of 50 cops were hurt while dealing with protesters who staged activities against the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Summit and Related Meetings.

The ASEAN Security Task Force recognized the cops' efforts in an awarding ceremony on Wednesday, November 15.

The ASTF is a multi-agency task force composed primarily of the Philippine National Police (PNP) and the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) to maintain order and smooth traffic during the international conference.

The cops were wounded from protests that turned violent as demonstrators forced their way to break down police lines. (READ: Violence marks ASEAN 2017 protests in Manila)

Protesters have slammed the cops for reportedly applying unnecessary force on them – using their shields, water cannons, and even an ear-piercing sonic weapon to push away the protesters.

The ASTF has yet to release the count of wounded protesters, but according to demonstrators, at least 120 were hurt among their ranks. (READ: Dela Rosa to ASEAN protesters: 'Kayo ang unang nanakit')

The protesters were primarly against the presence of US President Donald Trump in Manila. The US leader was in the country for the Manila summit, his first visit since he was elected. – Rappler.com