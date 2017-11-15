Rappler finds where more than a thousand cops from outside Metro Manila stayed during the ASEAN Summit

Published 8:33 PM, November 15, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – Even before world leaders spent their slumbers in Manila’s multi-starred hotels, cops have already landed in the country’s capital.

But unlike the leaders they were tasked to protect, the cops lived in places less opulent.

They are the “augmentation cops,” brought in to Manila as early as November 8 to help the national capital’s police force in ensuring that the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Summit—heads of states, delegates, and ordinary Filipinos passing by—do not go unprotected.

The cops claim touchdown in police posts that border the international summit's venues as soon as the sun rises and stand there well after it goes down. In between, they stayed in emptied gymnasiums and some, the unfilled rear of a warehouse.

Rappler finds the place most cops called home during the big conference — the Rizal Memorial Sports Complex, where around 1,500 cops stayed.

A day in the life

Superintendent Renante Baltazar, the assistant commander of the Ilocos (Region 1) contingent, and his men have been waking up as early as 3:00 am to prepare.

Many slept over a fleet of futons that covered the entire Rizal Memorial Stadium's basketball court, while others got their shut-eye hanging over hammocks tied between railings and chairs, or between entrance doors designed to separate crowds who watch a game. They were ventilated by fans lent to them by Manila police.

There were over a thousand cops staying in the stadium: 600 with Baltazar from Region 1, and 400 from Cagayan Valley (Region 2). Around 400 others from Region 1 slept in the grandstand.

"'Yung sitwasyon dito lalo na't galing kaming probinsya, siguro merong kaunting diperensya sa pagtira, pero so far nakaka-cope naman 'yung mga tao natin," Baltazar told Rappler early Tuesday morning, November 14.

(The situation here, especially since most of us are from the province, there's a difference in living, but so far we have coped well.)

The biggest challenge in living there? Sharing only about 25 bathrooms.

Because they were over a thousand, it meant they needed to strategize in sharing, something cops are not strangers to. "Sanay na sila diyan (They are used to it)," Baltazar said.

According to the leader cop, some cleaned themselves at night so they wouldn't have to in the morning, and some even skipped their turns so that others can use the washrooms.

"Sabay-sabay silang gigising, sabay-sabay silang naliligo? Hindi talaganag mangyayaring, hindi talaga posible 'yun kasi limited ang facilities natin," Baltazar said.

(All of them waking up at once and taking a bath? That really won't happen. It's not possible, given our facilities.)

According to Baltazar, they don't mind living in the sports complex. After all, he said, they were well-compensated through the food.

They had a caterer to feed them 3 times a day, so they did not have to spend money. Their transportation to and from the nation's capital was also paid for.

The only other problem, he said, is when the food's delivery gets delayed by metro's traffic.

“Ang reason naman nila eh siyempre 'yung traffic so acceptable naman yun pero hindi mahuhuli dahil pwede namang agahan talaga kung traffic talaga,” he told Rappler on November 13.

(Their reason is that they encounter traffic, but they can adjust by leaving earlier.)

Other than the bathrooms and the sporadically late meals, it's all work and duty for the cops at the sports complex.

By 5:00 am, Baltazar's men fall in line on the field outside the stadium for their headcount.

For the ASEAN Summit, the National Capital Region Police Office (NCRPO) expected 900 from the region, the most compared to others. They brought 1,092 to Manila.

Aside from the contingent present at the Rizal memorial sports complex, the NCRPO estimates that they reeled in 500 from Region 4, 500 from Region 5, and 200 from the Cordillera Administrative Region (CAR).

After their count, they pick up their shields and batons before taking off.

Doing the routine for days, Baltazar said they took pleasure in protecting the world leaders and fellow Filipinos, treating their inconvenience as their job, and more so, an act of service.

"Maaayos talaga 'yung ASEAN na 'to, kailangan magsakripisyo natin...Para sa atin naman 'yan kung anong pinaguusapan, para sa bayan natin," Baltazar said. (We really need to sacrifice for ASEAN...Whatever they talk about, it is for our nation.)

– Rappler.com