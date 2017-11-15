The agreement for the provision of the grant is signed during Chinese Premier Li Keqiang's official visit to the Philippines

Published 6:12 PM, November 15, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – China is donating 150 million renminbi yuan or P1.15 billion for the rehabilitation of war-torn Marawi City, Chinese Premier Li Keqiang announced during his official visit to the Philippines on Wednesday, November 15.

Li made the announcement in his joint statement with President Rodrigo Duterte after their bilateral meeting in Malacañang on Wednesday.

"The Chinese government will provide 150 million renminbi yuan of grants for the rebuilding and improvement of livelihood in Marawi to demonstrate the support of the Chinese people," Li said through an interpreter.

The agreement for the provision of the grant, amounting to roughly $23 million, was signed by Finance Secretary Carlos Dominguez III and China's Vice Commerce Minister Fu Ziying in the presence of Duterte and Li.

The deal is officially referred to as the "Agreement on Economic and Technical Cooperation."

"The Chinese side supports efforts made by Mr President and the Philippine government in upholding the security and stability of your country," said Li.

He expressed confidence that the Duterte administration will be able to complete Marawi's rehabilitation "at a very early date."

During the expanded bilateral meeting with Li, Duterte thanked China for all it's assistance to the Philippines.

He told Li that it was a rifle donated by China which killed terrorist leaders in Marawi.

Before Li's announcement, China had already offered P85 million worth of assistance to Marawi's rebuilding, according to the rehabilitation task force.

Before that, and only a month into the Marawi conflict, China handed over P15 million to the government for the recovery efforts in the ravaged city.

Li was also in Manila for the 31st Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Summit and Related Meetings. – Rappler.com