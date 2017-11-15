Crispy fish skin and sliced suckling pig are served with hototay soup and coconut milk pudding at the dinner for Chinese Premier Li Keqiang

Published 8:30 PM, November 15, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – After a grand gala dinner for 19 foreign leaders, the Philippine government again seemed to pull out all the stops for Chinese Premier Li Keqiang.

Li, the highest-ranking Chinese official to visit the Philippines during the Duterte administration, was treated to a state banquet in Malacañang on Wednesday, November 15.

Li and President Rodrigo Duterte were joined at the presidential table by the Philippine leader's longtime partner, Honeylet Avanceña.

One can get an idea of the sumptuous food served by Shangri-La from photos of the menu sent to media by Presidential Communications Secretary Martin Andanar.

The menu showed culinary fare inspired by Chinese-Filipino fusion.

LOOK: Sumptuous food served at the state banquet President Duterte is hosting for Chinese Premier Li Keqiang. | Palace pic @rapplerdotcom pic.twitter.com/GDZqHkjc8W — Pia Ranada (@piaranada) November 15, 2017

Crispy fish skin, sliced suckling pig, and scallop with mango salsa was served as appetizer. Next came hototay soup and then Chinese style beef tenderloin with Baguio vegetables.

Dessert was coconut milk pudding with mango caviar, vanilla ice cream, and frozen pomelo.

Music playlist

Guests dined to the tune of popular Chinese and Filipino songs.

Songs like "Jasmine Flowers," "The Love Song of Kangding," and "Moon Represents My Heart" were played.

Original Pilipino Music (OPM) hits were also heard, including "Dahil Sa 'Yo" and Duterte's favorite, "Ikaw."

LOOK: Music playlist for state banquet held in honor of Chinese Premier Li Keqiang. Can you find Pres. Duterte's fave song? pic.twitter.com/Ca1rk6bb8e — Pia Ranada (@piaranada) November 15, 2017

The cultural show that night featured performances by St Scholastica's Chamber Choir, soprano Rachelle Gerodias, the Manila Philharmonic Orchestra, and the Bayanihan Philippine National Folk Dance Company. – Rappler.com