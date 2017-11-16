Around 130 to 140 passengers are forced to walk from the Ayala Station to the Buendia Station as the coach they're riding in gets separated from the train body

Published 1:10 PM, November 16, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – Metro Rail Transit Line 3 (MRT3) passengers were unloaded and forced to walk from the Ayala Station to the Buendia Station around 9 am on Thursday, November 16.

Transportation Undersecretary Cesar Chavez said up to 140 passengers walked in between stations after a train car was detached from the train body.

"Around 130 to 140 passengers were evacuated by the combined security guards from Buendia (5 guards) and Ayala Station (3 guards). Passengers were evacuated from the detached train going to Ayala Station platform in about 8 to 10 minutes," Chavez said in a message to reporters.

He added that there were no reported injuries.

But operations were disrupted because of the incident, with trains running only to and from North Avenue and Shaw Boulevard stations. The provisional service was lifted around 9:30 am.

As of posting, authorities have yet to provide details of why the train coach got detached.

In a separate incident earlier on Thursday morning, commuters at the Quezon Ave Station were also offloaded due to a technical problem.

Last Tuesday, November 14, a passenger of the MRT3 lost her right arm in an accident at the Ayala Station. Her arm has since been successfully reattached after an hours-long operation. – Rappler.com