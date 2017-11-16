'Ang liit-liit na bagay, 'di pa niya kinomit,' says Senator Cynthia Villar, chair of the Senate committee on environment, reacting to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's response to the Canadian garbage issue in Manila

Published 12:13 PM, November 16, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – Many women swooned over Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's during his Manila visit, but Senator Cynthia Villar said she is not one of them, as she expressed dissatisfaction with the young leader's response to the years-old problem of trash from his country illegally shipped to the Philippines.

Villar said in an interview with reporters on Thursday, November 16, that Trudeau pulled so many "gimmicks" during his recent visit to Manila, where he joined other leaders at the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Summit and Related Meetings, but failed to address the issue that mattered to the host country the most.

"Daming gimik-gimik. Yaman-yaman nila e, kunin na lang nila ipabalik. Iisipin pa daw? E ang liit-liit na bagay, 'di pa niya kinomit (He had too many gimmicks. They're very rich, why not just bring it back? They have to study it? That's such a small matter, but he still didn't give his commitment)," Villar, chair of the Senate committee on environment and natural resources, told reporters.

The senator was apparently not won over by the charismatic Canadian leader. (READ: Plus points on human rights, a miss on environment for Justin Trudeau)

"Ako naman, kung ganoong kaliit, dapat sinettle na 'yun. Liit na bagay.....Pero cute na cute naman kayo lahat sa kanya, nagtitilian pa. Ako 'di ako nacu-cutean. Matanda na ako, hindi na ako nababaliw," Villar added. (READ: Squeals, selfies: Trudeau mania hits even gov't officials)

(For me, if it's such a small matter, they should've settled already. But you all find him cute, some were even squealing. I don't find him cute. I'm already old, I don't go crazy anymore.)

Trudeau, who was invited for the ASEAN-Canada 40th Commemorative Summit, said in a press briefing on Tuesday, November 14 that it is "now theoretically possible" to get back the illegal trash since "legal barriers and restrictions…have now been addressed."

But Trudeau quickly added that the trash – 103 container vans of it – came from a private business and not the Canadian government.

"But there's still a number of questions around who would pay for it, where the financial responsibility is. This was, at its origin a commercial transaction. It did not involve government," he added.

For Villar, the involvement of private business in the issue should not be an excuse.

During Trudeau's visit, he had other activities on the sidelines of the Manila Summit, including a visit to Likhaan, a non-governmental women's health advocacy group, and a stopver at popular Filipino fastfood Jollibee. (LOOK: Justice Trudeau stops by Jolibee, advocacy center in Manila) – Rappler.com