The complaints stem from Senate Antonio Trillanes IV's accusations that President Rodrigo Duterte has hidden wealth

Published 2:28 PM, November 16, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – A group of lawyers filed a complaint against Senator Antonio Trillanes IV for inciting to sedition, proposal to commit coup d’ etat, and graft before the Pasay City Prosecutor’s Office on Thursday, November 16.

The complaint does not include the violation of the Anti-Money Laundering Act which was initially announced by the group of lawyers allied with the Volunteers Against Crime and Corruption (VACC).

Lawyers Glenn Chong, Jacinto Paras and, Manny Luna filed the complaint with the Pasay City Prosecutor’s Office because the alleged crimes stem from a privilege speech Trillanes made at the Senate, which is located in the city.

Sedition

In a privilege speech on October 3, Trillanes accused President Rodrigo Duterte of having P2 billion worth of transactions in his bank account not reflected in his Statement of Assets, Liabilities and Net Worth (SALN).

Prior to the senator's speech, Duterte challenged anybody to shoot or overthrow him if they can find more than P40 million in his bank. Playing on that rhetoric, Trillanes said in his speech that soldiers can now use M60 machine guns on the President because the amount exceeded P40 million.

The lawyers said this is seditious, and that Trillanes violated Article 142 of the Revised Penal Code, or inciting to sedition, particularly the 3rd definition of sedition under the law: “To inflict any act of hate or revenge upon the person or property of any public officer or employee.”

Trillanes also allegedly proposed to commit coup d’etat which is prohibited under Article 136 of the Revised Penal Code, when he made the "M60 machine guns" remark.

They also cited in their complaints Trillanes’ many media statements repeating the accusation of hidden wealth against Duterte.

They supported this with the exhaustive definition of inciting to sedition under Article 142 which includes circulating “scurrilous libels against the Republic of the Philippines or any of the duly constituted authorities thereof, or which tend to disturb or obstruct any lawful officer in executing the functions of his office.”

Graft

The lawyers claimed that Trillanes, by “sounding like a broken record” with his repeated false claims of Duterte’s wealth, "caused undue injury to President Duterte, including the government," making him liable for graft.

Graft complaints against officials with the salary grade of Trillanes are under the jurisdiction of the Office of the Ombudsman.

This jurisdiction rule faces contention after the Supreme Court ruled that it was the Department of Justice (DOJ) which was authorized to handle the drug trade cases of Senator Leila de Lima.

The Pasay City Prosecutor’s Office is under the DOJ.

Anti-Money Laundering Act

The lawyers also cited the clarification made by the Anti-Money Laundering Council (AMLC) that it never gave any bank records to Trillanes, even if senator never claimed his records on Duterte's accounts came from AMLC. In fact, he was the one who announced in April that AMLC denied him access.

The lawyers also cited the AMLC’s statement that it never gave a bank report to Overall Deputy Ombudsman Arthur Carandang. Carandang never said he received a bank report from AMLC; just records.

Records are raw documents, while a report would already establish an analysis or findings, which the AMLC has not yet released.

Carandang said records show a money flow of almost P1 billion in Duterte's accounts. (READ: Did Carandang commit breaches, and can the President remove him?)

Trillanes earlier said he welcomes the filing of complaints as he hopes this would enable the court to subpoena Duterte’s bank documents. – Rappler.com