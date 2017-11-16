The presidential daughter, accompanied by the foreign secretary's wife, goes to the main battle area one month after Marawi City's liberation from local terrorists

Published 3:50 PM, November 16, 2017

All photos by Manman Dejeto

LANAO DEL SUR, Philippines – Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte Carpio visited Marawi on Thursday, November 16, a month after her father, President Rodrigo Duterte, declared the city liberated from local terrorist groups that had occupied it for 5 months.

The presidential daughter did the rounds as part of her Tapang at Malasakit tour. She launched the coalition in late October in Manila to unite Filipinos and put an end to "destructive politicking," but fueling speculations she could be testing the waters for a national campaign.

Her first stop in Marawi was at a public elementary school around lunch time, then at Marawi City Hall.

She then offered flowers, candles, and prayers at the St. Mary's in the main battle area, before heading back to Cagayan de Oro City.

Duterte-Carpio was accompanied by Taguig City Mayor Lani Cayetano, wife of Foreign Affairs Secretary Alan Peter Cayetano, President Duterte's defeated running mate in 2016. – Rappler.com