Ex-LP stalwart Mamba to take oath as PDP-Laban chair in Cagayan
CAGAYAN, Philippines – Cagayan Governor Manuel Mamba, a former Liberal Party (LP) stalwart, will take oath as the new provincial chairman of the Partido Demokratiko Pilipino–Lakas ng Bayan (PDP-Laban) on Friday, November 17.
Fernando Cumigad, a former Isabela town mayor and the secretary general of PDP-Laban in Cagayan Valley, said the oath taking will happen in Mamba's hometown of Tuao.
Cumigad, in his Facebook, posted photos of the party's meeting Thursday.
Present during the meeting were the party's current Cagayan chair Jojo Lara, Interior Undersecretary and the party's the deputy secretary-general for Luzon Martin Diño, Governor Mamba.
Labor Secretary Silvestre Bello III, who is from Cagayan Valley, is expected to attend Mamba's oath taking on Friday.
In October 2016, the Cagayan public information office released a statement that Governor Mamba was jumping ship to PDP-Laban.
The oathtaking, however, is happening more than a year after the said statement.
Mamba was the former regional chairman of LP. He had campaigned for LP bets Manuel Roxas III and Leni Robredo during the 2016 elections.
He was also former LP congressman and former chief of the Presidential Legislative Liaison Office during Benigno Aquino III's presidency. – Rappler.com