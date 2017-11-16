Fernando Cumigad, a former Isabela town mayor and the secretary general of PDP-Laban in Cagayan Valley, said the oath taking will happen in Mamba's hometown of Tuao.

Cumigad, in his Facebook, posted photos of the party's meeting Thursday.

Present during the meeting were the party's current Cagayan chair Jojo Lara, Interior Undersecretary and the party's the deputy secretary-general for Luzon Martin Diño, Governor Mamba.

Labor Secretary Silvestre Bello III, who is from Cagayan Valley, is expected to attend Mamba's oath taking on Friday.