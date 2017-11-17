DSWD OIC Emmanuel Leyco says the department is focused on providing sustainable livelihood projects to the displaced families, which would allow them to regain control of their lives

Published 2:07 PM, November 17, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) officer-in-charge Emmanuel Leyco urged government agencies and the public to go beyond giving donations in helping the victims of the Marawi war.

For him, the best way to help displaced families is to provide the means for the victims to regain their dignity and self-worth.

“Ngayon, ang challenge sa DSWD at sa iba pang ahensiya sa gobyerno ay papaano natin maibabalik ang dignidad, ang kabuhayan, ang self-worth ng mga mamamayan dito (The challenge for DSWD and other government agencies now is how to bring back the dignity, the livelihood, the self-worth of our countrymen here),” Leyco said in a press conference on Friday, November 17.

He explained that rehabilitation efforts for war-torn Marawi “would be very, very different” as the city’s economy was destroyed by the months-long war between government forces and homegrown terrorists led by the Maute Group and a faction of the Abu Sayyaf Group.

Leyco said this is why the DSWD already suspended the conditionalities for the 11,000 family-beneficiaries of the Pantawid Pamilyang Pilipino Program (4Ps) from Marawi, as post-war circumstances do not allow students to go to school nor can families regularly attend family development sessions and visit health centers.

The department is also focused on developing sustainable livelihood programs for Marawi residents – livelihood projects that would give the displaced persons a chance to regain control of their lives.

“Kinu-customize natin ito para magkaroon ng livelihood activities na sila mismo ang gumagawa, sila mismo ang nagpapatupad, sila mismo ang magpapatakbo ng kanilang maliliit ng negosyo (We are customizing them so that we’ll have livelihood activities that they themselves would carry out and run, that they will be the ones overseeing their own small businesses),” said Leyco.

Help given so far

DSWD currently has an approved P3.5 budget for its rehabilitation efforts in Marawi City, which it can utilize until the end of the year.

As of November 16, 4,671 families or 21,667 persons remain in 67 evacuation centers in Iligan City, Pantao Ragat, Balindong, Calanogas, Malabang, and Saguiran.

A total of P102,266,000 was released to 51,133 who applied for cash-for-work activities as well.

Internally displaced families who returned to various barangays in Marawi also received the following:

Family food packs worth P20,064,15 for 5,772 families

Hygiene kits worth P8,488,760 for 5,772 families

Kitchen kits worth P3,337,628 for 4,193 families

Financial assistance amounting to P27,248,000 for 5,772 families

Outside the DSWD, Vice President Leni Robredo is eyeing more livelihood opportunities for Marawi victims, while Presidential daughter and Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte and Taguig Mayor Lani Cayetano each donated P5 million to benefit the Marawi siege victims. – Rappler.com