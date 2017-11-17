'That's a glaring reality,' says PNP chief Ronald dela Rosa

Published 2:56 PM, November 17, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – Rape incidents have gone up after the Philippine National Police was taken off the Duterte administration's drug war, PNP chief Director General Ronald dela Rosa said on Friday, November 17.

Dela Rosa announced what he called the "glaring reality" at a press briefing in the PNP headquarters, Camp Crame.

"Ayaw kong mag-insinuate sa publiko na 'yan ang dahilan but that's a glaring reality. That's a fact that is happening. Bumaba nang husto 'yung rape cases during our war on drugs. Ngayon na nawala tayo sa war on drugs, biglang tumaas na naman," Dela Rosa.

(I don't want to make insinuations to the public that [our exit from the drug war] was the reason, but that's a glaring reality. That's a fact that is happening. Rape incidents really went down down during our war on drugs. Now that we have been removed from the war on drugs, it has gone up again.)

Dela Rosa did not present the data to support his claim, or the number of rape incidents since October 11, 2017, when President Rodrigo Duterte declared the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) as the "sole agency" in charge of anti-illegal drugs operations.

Instead, he provided the reason for the supposed spike in rape cases.

Dela Rosa said wanted persons in barangays, including rapists, went in hiding when the PNP led the drug war. Now that the PNP was no longer at the helm of the operations, these criminals had gone out of hiding. (READ: How TokHang lives on through barangay officials)

"Bumalik na naman at nagyayabang pa na untouchable na sila ng PNP. Ngayon, hindi na puwedeng galawin ng PNP. Nagsipaglabasan na. Well, that's reality," Dela Rosa said.

(They have returned, and they're boasting that they are untouchable as far as the PNP is concerns. Now, they can't be touched by the PNP. They have reemerged. Well, that's reality.)

Dela Rosa was asked about his earlier statement that he would ask Duterte to restore the police in anti-drug operations if the situation worsens.

The PNP chief said he would rather wait for Duterte to ask him first.

"Maghintay lang ako kung tanungin niya ako na magpresent ng data, then I will present. Pero kung sabihin mo ako magpresent, that's self-serving (I will just wait for the time that he would ask me to present the data, then I will present. But if I present it on my own, that's self-serving)," the PNP chief said.

Dela Rosa added that the police are not in a hurry to go back to the front lines of the campaign, noting that they have it better now that they are off the war on drugs.

"Napakasarap ng buhay namin ngayon na wala kami sa war on drugs. Masarap ang tulog namin (Our life has been really better ever since we were taken out of the war on drugs. We have been sleeping well)," he said. – Rappler.com