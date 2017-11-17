PDP-Laban secretary general Pantaleon Alvarez, the Speaker of the House, makes the announcement during the mass oath taking of local allies in Cebu

Published 4:21 PM, November 17, 2017

CEBU CITY, Philippines – The party of President Rodrigo Duterte announced here on Friday, November 17, that blogger-turned-Malacañang official Mocha Uson and newly-appointed Presidential Spokesman Harry Roque will be among its senatorial candidates in midterm elections in 2019.

PDP-Laban secretary general Pantaleon Alvarez, the Speaker of the House, made the announcement during the mass oath taking of local allies, who belong to the local party One Cebu and those who had jumped ship from the former ruling Liberal Party.

In a speech before the crowd at the Plaza Independencia, Alvarez mentioned the names of Uson and Roque together with those of Davao City Representative Karlo Nograles, Negros Occidental Albee Benitez, Bataan Representative Geraldine Roman, and defeated 2016 presidential candidate Francis Tolentino.

The last 4 names were already announced by Senate President Aquilino Pimentel III on October 6, together with the names of House Majority Leader Rodolfo Fariñas and himself, a re-electionist.

“Karon hapon akon giuban kaninyo ang atong mga kaubanan nga gusto unta nako ipadala didto sa hawanan sa Senado aron sa ingon mo paspas ang trabaho sa Senado,” Alvarez told a crowd of more than 20,000. (This afternoon, I am bringing with me our colleagues whom I want to send to Senate to facilitate the work of the Senate.) – with a report from Mars W. Mosqueda Jr/Rappler.com