Police bring Christian Jacob dela Cruz and Guillermo Sayo to the hospital, but they are declared dead on arrival due to head injuries

Published 7:45 AM, November 18, 2017

BAGUIO CITY, Philippines – A 14-year-old in Ifugao crashed a motorcycle in Alfonso Lista town, and died on Thursday, November 16.

In Namillangan village in Alfonso Lista, police found at about 11 pm a black Honda 125 motorcycle tumbled on the road shoulder. Among those sprawled on the ground were Christian Jacob dela Cruz, a 14-year-old Grade IX student at San Jose National High School; John Lloyd Alejo, 22; and Guillermo Sayo, 18. All were residents of San Juan in Alfonso Lista.

The police brought Dela Cruz and Sayo to the Alfonso Lista MDRRMO, but they were declared dead on arrival because of head injuries. Alejo was referred to the Southern Isabela General Hospital in Santiago City for extensive treatment.

Police said that the motorcycle was seen going toward Calupaan village, but while navigating a blind curve, it crashed into a huge tree. No one knew who among the 3 drove the motorcycle but the parents of Dela Cruz said they owned the motorcycle and it was possible it was their son who drove it. – Rappler.com