Published 2:06 PM, November 18, 2017
Updated 2:06 PM, November 18, 2017
'PARKING LOT'. Commuters endure traffic as the MMDA opens the ASEAN lane along EDSA on November 11, 2017. Photo by Maria Tan/Rappler
RUSH. Policemen help workers in installing decors on November 11, 2017, in preparation for the start of the ASEAN Summit. Photo by LeAnne Jazul/Rappler
FIRST TO ARRIVE. Former President and Pampanga Representative Gloria Macapagal-Arroyo looks on as State Counselor of Myanmar, Aung San Suu Kyi, is welcomed upon her arrival on November 11, 2017, at the Clark International Airport for the ASEAN Summit and Related Meetings. Photo by Angie de Silva/Rappler
FINISHING TOUCH. Honeylet Avanceña fixes the barong of President Rodrigo Duterte before the ASEAN gala dinner at the SMX Convention Center in Pasay on November 12, 2017. Presidential Photo
OPENING. ASEAN delegates watch the performance of the Philippine Ballet dancers at the opening ceremony of the 31st ASEAN Summit at the Cultural Center of the Philippines in Manila on November 13, 2017. Photo by Noel Celis/AFP/Pool
WAR GAMES. Filipino and Australian troops performed a training demonstration of enhanced counter-terrorism cooperation, simulating urban operations in Camp Aguinaldo on November 13, 2017. Photo by Angie de Silva/Rappler
PWD-FRIENDLY E-JEEPNEY. Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau inspects the latest model of the City Optimized Managed Electric Transport which includes a ramp for easier entry of persons with disabilities in Makati City on November 13, 2017. Photo by Maria Tan/Rappler
STANDING GROUND. #BanTrump activists hold their position as anti-riot police use water cannon and sonic alarm against them along the corner of Padre Faura and Taft Avenue, on November 13, 2017, to keep them from getting near the ASEAN Summit venue. Photo by Alecs Ongcal/Rappler
'BYE, ASIA.' US President Donald Trump waves as he boards Air Force One after attending the 31st ASEAN Summit and Related Meetings in Manila on November 14, 2017. Photo by Jim Watson/AFP
ASEAN SECURITY. A policeman from Northern Luzon sleeps after his tour of duty inside the Rizal Memorial Sports Complex in Manila on November 14, 2017. Photo by Alecs Ongcal/Rappler
DEADLY QUAKE. Residents huddle by a fire in an open area following a 7.3-magnitude earthquake at Sarpol-e Zahab in Iran's Kermanshah province on November 13, 2017. Photo by Pouria Pakizeh/AFP/ISNA
NEW HOME. A Rohingya boy flies a kite at Hakimpara refugee camp in the Bangladeshi district of Ukhia on November 13, 2017. Photo by Munir Uz Zaman/AFP
STRANDED. Indonesian officers from Nature Conservation Agency and environmental activists try to refloat 9 sperm whales in Aceh Besar on November 13, 2017. Photo by Chaideer Mahyuddin/AFP
AIR SHOW. UAE's Al-Fursan display team performs at the Dubai Airshow on November 14, 2017. Photo by Karim Sahib/AFP
FUTURISTIC. A picture taken on November 14, 2017, shows people visiting the Tianjin Binhai Library that has wowed book lovers around the world with its white undulating shelves rising from floor to ceiling. Photo by Fred Dufour/AFP
PRECIOUS. Christie's employees take bids for Leonardo da Vinci's 'Salvator Mundi' at Christie's New York on November 15, 2017. Photo by Timothy Claren/AFP
LIGHT FOR INDEPENDENCE. People hold their mobile phones to create the shape of a giant ribbon in front of the 'Generalitat' palace at the Sant Jaume square in Barcelona on November 16, 2017. Photo by Pau Barrena/AFP
GAME ON. Indonesian youths sit on a table while playing games at a game center surrounded by floodwaters after seasonal rains hit the area around Bandung, West Java province, on November 17, 2017. Photo by Timur Matahari/AFP
– Rappler.com