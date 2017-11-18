'On this day, let us choose to remember not the burial but the people who rose to the call: protesters who showed a strong sense of hope, pride, and solidarity,' say minority senators a year after dictator Ferdinand Marcos was given a hero's burial

Published 3:59 PM, November 18, 2017

MANILA, Philippine – A year after former president Ferdinand Marcos was buried at the Libingan ng mga Bayani, minority senators honored the "true heroes" who expressed outrage against the hero’s burial of the late dictator.

“On this day, let us choose to remember not the burial but the people who rose to the call: protesters who showed a strong sense of hope, pride, and solidarity,” the senators said in a statement on Saturday, November 18. (READ: TIMELINE: The Marcos burial controversy)

They are Senators Paolo Benigno Aquino IV, Leila de Lima, Franklin Drilon, Risa Hontiveros, Francis Pangilinan, and Antonio Trillanes IV.

Marcos was buried at the Libingan ng mga Bayani on November 18, 2016, a week after the Supreme Court ruled in favor of his hero's burial. The private burial rites were done in secret, as requested by the family, sparking condemnation from groups and personalities opposed to the hero's burial. (READ: Marcos a thief till the end, say senators)

The secret burial triggered nationwide protests where "true heroes" converged, the minority senators said on Saturday. (IN PHOTOS, VIDEOS: A night of rage, camaraderie, purpose)

"While a false hero was being buried at the Heroes' Cemetery, true heroes were rising to the challenge and making their voices heard. All across the country, we saw the power of a people who never forgot the truth about this dictator. Crowds numbering in the thousands gathered to condemn the disrespect and utter shamelessness of the secret funeral," they said. – Rappler.com

