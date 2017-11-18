Assistant Secretary Mocha Uson has more than 5.4 million social media 'followers,' but it is unclear how many of them have fake or genuine identities on Facebook

Published 5:39 PM, November 18, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – Communications Secretary Martin Andanar on Saturday, November 18, welcomed the possible inclusion of his subordinate, Assistant Secretary Mocha Uson, in the 2019 Senate line-up of the ruling Partido Demokratiko Pilipino-Lakas ng Bayan (PDP-Laban).

"Isang karangalan sa isang tao na mapasama sa isang listahan o ma-consider, lalong lalo na ng Speaker of the House. Hindi naman basta-bastang tao ang Speaker of the House. Nakita mo naman ang kanyang organisasyon, iyong kanyang impluwensiya, at iyong bigat ng kanyang credentials at iyong credibility ng Speaker," said Andanar in an interview with Radio Pilipinas.

(It's an honor for someone to be considered, especially by the Speaker of the House. The Speaker isn't just anybody. You've seen his organization, his influence, his credentials, and his credibility.)

During a PDP-Laban event in Cebu City on November 17, House Speaker and PDP-Laban secretary general Pantaleon Alvarez said Uson and newly-appointed Presidential Spokesman Harry Roque will be part of their 2019 Senate slate.

Uson responded by saying that she does not have plans of running in 2019, but said she would entertain a Senate bid if President Rodrigo Duterte himself wants her to run.

Andanar pointed out that Uson "is a very popular person aside from being an assistant secretary."

More than 5.4 million 'followers' but...

"Marami siyang followers sa social media, at alam natin na 90% na mga nasa world wide web or social media o iyong may mga smartphones ay nasa Facebook 'no. So you're talking about really, 14 million Filipinos on Facebook," said Andanar.

(She has a lot of followers on social media and we know that 90% of those on the world wide web or social media or those with smart phones are also on Facebook.)

Uson has over 5.4 million "followers" on her Facebook page, "Mocha Uson Blog." It is unclear, however, how many of her followers have fake or genuine identities on Facebook. (READ: Fake accounts, manufactured reality on social media)

"Kung iyong winnability ang pag-uusapan o iyong the possibility of winning ay talagang no-brainer na si Mocha and can relay throughout the crowd in a Senate campaign, in a—iyong mga miting de avance iyong mga ganoon ba 'no? Kampanyahan, she can really draw crowd. Importante iyan, importante iyon sa isang kampanya that's really practical,” said Andanar.

(If you're talking about winnability or the possibility of winning, it's a no-brainer that Mocha can really relay throughout the crowd in a Senate campaign. In mitings de avance, in the campaign, she can really draw a crowd. That's very important in a campaign, that's really practical.)

Uson was part of the entertainment group Mocha Girls and briefly wrote about sexuality before turning more political and eventually endorsing Duterte for president. She was appointed to the Movie and Television Review and Classification Board before joining the Palace as an Assistant Secretary.

A fierce supporter of Duterte, Uson has also been criticized for posting misleading or false information on her social media account. – Rappler.com