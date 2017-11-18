COA rebukes the officials of Ubay and Garcia-Hernandez towns for depriving their constituents of projects and programs supposed to be implemented in 2016

Published 7:02 AM, November 19, 2017

BOHOL, Philippines – The Commission on Audit (COA) chided two local government units (LGUs) here for not using nearly P30 million in funds already appropriated for development projects.

In separate audit reports, COA rebuked the officials of Ubay and Garcia-Hernandez towns in Bohol for depriving their constituents of the projects and programs that were supposed to be implemented in 2016. The reports were posted on the COA website in September.

COA reminded Ubay Mayor Constantino "Dodong" Reyes that his non-utilization of the town's annual 20% development fund amounting to P19,033,063.40 had "deprived the constituents the benefit of the projects, had those (been) implemented."

In the same vein, COA told Garcia-Hernandez Mayor Tita Baja Gallentes that her failure to utilize P10,709,213.40, which formed part of the town's 20% development fund for fiscal year 2016, had jeopardized the "delivery of socio-economic and environmental development benefits to (her) constituents."

The agency also uncovered an unspent amount of P2,967,005.90, earmarked by Garcia-Hernandez town in 2014, 2015, and 2016 for disaster preparedness programs.

Every year, an LGU receives a revenue share from the national government, the Internal Revenue Allotment (IRA), the main source of funds for most LGUs' operations.

The distribution of IRA is dependent on the economic classification of the town, land area, and population, as provided under Section 284 of the Local Government Code.

Aside from the municipalities, the provinces, independent cities, component cities, and barangays also get a separate IRA from the national government.

A joint memorandum circular issued by the Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) and the Department of Budget and Management (DBM) on April 13, 2011, states that "it is the responsibility of every provincial governor, city and municipal mayor, and punong barangay to ensure that the 20% of the IRA is optimally utilized to help achieve desirable socio-economic development and environmental outcomes."

As mandated by law, officials should set aside 20% of their LGU's IRA for priority development projects such as the construction and rehabilitation of health centers, hospitals, potable water supply system, evacuation centers, drug education and rehabilitation centers, and multipurpose halls; purchase of medical equipment; rehabilitation of historical sites; and installation of street lighting system, among others.

However, both the DILG and the DBM prohibit the use of development funds for "personnel salaries and benefits; administrative expenses, traveling expenses; participation in trainings, seminars, or conventions; and the purchase of office equipment and furniture, and motor vehicles."

COA noted that LGU Ubay had allocated for 2016 at least P31.33 million for development projects, but "only 39.2% of the budgeted funds were utilized," leaving P19,033,063.40 unutilized.

The agency also found that at least P9,650,000 of the unutilized amount had been realigned to other projects, which remain unimplemented, as of 2016, the COA report said.

Meanwhile, in the town of Garcia-Hernandez, COA disclosed that the LGU had appropriated P14,333,331.00 for development-related projects, but only P3,624,117.60 was reportedly used last year.

COA urged the LGU "on the prompt and full utilization of the 20% development fund for the implementation of priority development projects in order to optimally attain the socio-economic and environmental development of the municipality." – Rappler.com