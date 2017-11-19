'Those asking for a so-called RevGov or revolutionary government under Duterte should be careful what they wish for,' De Lima writes in a dispatch from Camp Crame

Published 10:32 AM, November 19, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – Senator Leila de Lima decried on Sunday, November 19 threats of President Rodrigo Duterte in declaring a revolutionary government to quell destabilization plots, warning that it may lead to his own downfall.

De Lima, a staunch critic of the President, warned that Duterte can be forcibly removed from his office if he insists on declaring a revolutionary government to crush communists and those whom he perceived to be “enemies of the state.”

The senator said that if the Constitution is not followed, the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP), can initiate a "military takeover" since it is no longer bound to recognize Duterte as president.

“Those asking for a so-called RevGov or revolutionary government under Duterte should be careful what they wish for,” she said in a note from Camp Crame, where she has been detained for alleged connections to the drug trade in the New Bilibid Prisons.

This comes after the President repeatedly toyed with the idea of declaring the measure which would abolish Congress and set an overhaul for bureaucracy.

De Lima believes that the military has no reason to keep Duterte as president since, according to the senator, the President has become known as "China's lackey."

Vice President Leni Robredo was quick on announcing on November 8 that the AFP and the Department of National Defense chiefs themselves have assured her that they will not back a revolutionary government.

Duterte just shrugged off her pronouncement.

Even if their restraint in backing the measure were true, the leaders of both departments keep strong ties with the President.

"We should never welcome a military takeover. But because of this infantile call for Duterte to declare a revolutionary government, that is exactly what we might end up with, and Duterte’s head at the end of a stake,” De Lima added. – Rappler.com