Transportation Undersecretary Thomas Orbos says motor vehicle inspection also will begin on January

Published 2:30 PM, November 19, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – Transportation Undersecretary Thomas Orbos confirmed Sunday, November 19, that deteriorated public utility vehicles (PUV) will be phased out starting January.

"Ang layunin ay tuparin yung sinabi ni Presidente na by January, sisimulan tanggalin ang mga bulok na sasakyan. Uunahin yung public transportation [vehicles] that is the start of the modernization program," Orbos told reporters.

(The goal is carry out what the President said that by January, we start to phase out deteriorated vehicles. We will start with public transportation [vehicles]. That is the start of the modernization program.)

Orbos said that motor vehicle inspections will also start in January, through the Land Transportation Office (LTO)

Last October, President Rodrigo Duterte ordered jeepney drivers and operators to "modernize" or else he'll remove their jeepneys off the road.

Under the PUV modernization program, jeepneys aged 15 years and older and non-Euro-4 compliant engines must be replaced with the new models prescribed by the government. Around180,000 jeepneys need to be replaced, transport officials said.

'Just one part'

Orbos said that acquiring new vehicles is only "one part" of the program. He said that they will also push for the drivers and operators to be in cooperatives or corporations so that they can provide better service.

According to the modernization program, jeepney drivers should receive standard salaries as opposed to the widely-practiced boundary system. (READ: PUV modernization: Planning, readiness issues raised at House hearing)

Orbos also said that the route rationalization plan will also decongest the capital and alleviate heavy traffic especially on major roads.

"Katulad 'yung EDSA, ngayon po 4,000 na bus 'yan. Sa totoo lang, kailangan lang doon 1,000. So doon natin makikita yung route rationalization. We'll make it more efficient and make it convenient and makakatulong sa trapiko," said Orbos.

(In EDSA, 4,000 buses ply the highway. In reality, it can only accommodate 1,000. That's where we'll see how route rationalization (can) make it more efficient and make it convenient, and could help alleviate [heavy] traffic.)

Plan ahead

According to Orbos, phasing out of old PUVs should have been done way back.

"Dapat nagpa-plano ka ng 5 years from now... Eh tama lang 'yun, dapat noon pa 'yun eh," Orbos said.

(You should plan 5 years ahead... That's the right thing to do. We should've done it earlier.)

Back in October, parts of Luzon were crippled due to a nationwide strike staged by transport group Pinagkaisang Samahan ng mga Tsuper at Operator Nationwide (Piston). (WATCH: Abala ba ang transport strike?)

They argue that the PUV modernization plan would lead to a loss of jobs and asked the government to junk the program.

The current version was "pro-big business" and anti-poor, as the new jeepney models cost around P1.5 million each – which is too much for small drivers and operators, Piston said.

Many questions still hound the modernization plan. On Thursday, November 15, transportation officials revealed that they are yet to map out a timeline for how the modernization program will be rolled out. – Rappler.com