Emmanuel Dooc is found negligent for dozing off behind the wheel of his government-issued car in 2015, when he still headed the Insurance Commission

Published 5:25 PM, November 19, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – The Commission on Audit (COA) found Social Security System (SSS) President Emmanuel Dooc liable for crashing his government-issued Toyota Fortuner in 2015 while he was still commissioner of the Insurance Commission (IC).

But instead of the full fee, COA said Dooc now only has to pay P83,199.86 because the Government Service Insurance System (GSIS) already paid for the vehicle's insurance coverage, amounting to P1,020,128.99.

Dooc fell asleep while driving in Barangay San Benito, Alaminos, Laguna on the morning of December 24, 2015, according to a police report. His car crossed the center lane and collided with two other vehicles.

In a decision dated October 25, 2017, COA denied the request for relief of property accountability filed on Dooc's behalf by the Management Support Services Group of the IC.

The IC recommended Dooc's relief from accountability, saying the crash was a "fortuitous event beyond the control of the accountable officer."

Part of the reasoning was that Dooc was on his way to Bicol then to deliver used laptops, school supplies, and other items as part of their corporate social responsibility program.

But according to COA, there was negligence on the part of Dooc.

"In this case, it was very clear that there was negligence on the part of Commissioner Dooc when he dozed off while driving the vehicle, causing it to cross the center lane of the road and ultimately colliding with two other vehicles which were on full stop," COA said.

"Thus, being negligent in the custody and safekeeping of the Toyota Fortuner, his request for relief from liability thereof cannot be given due course."

In 2016, the GSIS offered a full settlement of the IC's insurance claim in the amount of P1,020,128.99. – Rappler.com