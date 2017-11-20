'The telecoms duopoly is about to end,' says Presidential Spokesman Harry Roque

Published 11:41 AM, November 20, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte offered to China the chance to operate the 3rd telecommunications company in the Philippines, with the goal of ending the duopoly in the vital industry.

This was announced by Presidential Spokesman Harry Roque on Monday, November 20, during a Malacañang press conference.

He said Duterte “offered to the Republic of China to operate the 3rd telecoms company” during his bilateral meeting with Premier Li Keqiang on November 15.

The Philippine government is now just waiting for Chinese telecom companies to submit their proposal. Roque said the government will only take “45 days” to determine if the offer will be taken.

Aside from the Chinese telecom player, the Philippine government plans to enter into a deal with a “Facebook subsidiary” to provide the backbone for faster internet speed in the country. This company is said to provide a bandwidth of 2 terabytes per second. (READ: Philippine gov't, Facebook partner for 'ultra high-speed' broadband)

“The consumers can look forward now to better telecoms, not just in terms of cellular technology but also in terms of internet speed, as well as access,” said Roque.

The agreement with the Facebook subsidiary should have been signed in 2016, when the Department of Information Communication Technology was still helmed by Rodolfo Salalima.

The delays in signing this agreement was among the reasons Duterte fired Salalima. Salalima, who had been a top lawyer of major telecom company Globe, was suspected of “conflict of interest.” – Rappler.com