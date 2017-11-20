Aside from suspicious trips, Santiago is also accused of accepting a house from suspected drug lord Mayor Reynaldo Parojinog

Published 11:50 AM, November 20, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – Former Dangerous Drugs Board (DDB) chief Dionisio Santiago was fired by President Rodrigo Duterte, not just for his public statements, but also for supposedly going on “extravagant” trips abroad and bringing his “mistress” along with him.

Santiago had also been accused of receiving gifts and favors from drug lords, including Ozamiz City Mayor Reynaldo Parojinog

This was revealed by Presidential Spokesman Harry Roque on Monday, November 20, during a Malacañang press briefing.

“He was also being let go because of complaints that General Santiago was using tax payers money for junkets abroad… In addition to bringing family members, Santiago brought 6 of his closest personnel, including a ‘girl friday,’” said Roque.

One complaint which made the accusation was dated October 25 and was filed by DDB staff.

Santiago supposedly took trips to Vienna, Austria and the United States in his capacity as DDB chief. The US trip supposedly took place around September. In both trips, he brought along his “mistress” and “selected DDB employees.”

Aside from these suspicious trips, Santiago is also accused of accepting a house from suspected drug lord Mayor Reynaldo Parojinog, said Roque.

Parojinog was killed during a police anti-drug raid last July. He was among the local executives in President Duterte’s list of top drug suspects. – Rappler.com