Randy Oavenada, 37, is accused of raping and killing Mabel Cama, 22

Published 1:55 PM, November 20, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – The Philippine National Police (PNP) presented on Monday, November 20, the suspect in the rape-slay of 22-year-old bank employee Mabel Cama.

Truck driver Randy Oavenada, 37, was presented by the PNP Eastern Police District (EPD) at the Pasig City Police Station.

Initially a witness to Cama's case, cops arrested Oavenada on Sunday morning, November 19, after they found that his fingerprints matched those from the crime scene.

Police said Cama was raped, killed, burned, then dumped in a towing company's garage in Barangay Rosario on November 12.

Drug paraphernalia were found at the crime scene, police announced on Monday. They confirmed Oavenada tested positive for shabu. – Rappler.com