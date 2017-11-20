Police say Randy Oavenada used shabu, and drug paraphernalia were also found at the crime scene

Published 2:55 PM, November 20, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – Randy Oavenada, the suspect in the rape-slay of 22-year-old bank employee Mabel Cama, has tested positive for drugs, the Philippine National Police (PNP) announced on Monday, November 20.

"Oavenada also tested positive for the use of shabu in his drug test examinations," Metro Manila police chief Director Oscar Albayalde told reporters.

Oavenada had been captured on Sunday, November 19, after his fingerprints matched those found at the crime scene. Cama was raped, killed, then burned in a Pasig City garage last November 12.

In addition, the Pasig City police found 5 tin foils at the crime scene, two of which were found to contain illegal drugs.

"We have found 5 pieces of aluminum foils and two of those aluminum foils [were] positive for meth which must have been used in sniffing shabu," Eastern Police District (EPD) Crime Laboratory officer Superintendent Isidro Cariño said.

Given the shabu paraphernalia, Cariño said there may be other suspects who are "possibly" drug users as well.

According to Albayalde, Oavenada has been giving conflicting statements on his alleged companions at the time of the crime.

The Metro Manila top cop said Oavenada gave them two new names just on Monday. He said they will reach out to the two for questioning at the soonest possible time. – Rappler.com