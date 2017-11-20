Watch the hearing live on Rappler on Tuesday, November 21, 9 am

Published 3:51 PM, November 20, 2017

Bookmark this page to watch the hearing live on Rappler on Tuesday, November 21, 9 am.

MANILA, Philippines – The House Committee on Ecology starts the probe into the dumping in Cebu on February 2017 of 5,000 metric tons of garbage from South Korea. The hearing is on Tuesday, November 21.

Cebu 3rd District Representative and Deputy Speaker Gwendolyn Garcia filed House Resolution No. 1155 last August, calling for an investigation to determine those responsible for the illegal exportation and to inquire about environmental and customs laws that will safeguard the Philippines from smuggled foreign trash. – Rappler.com