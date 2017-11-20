House Speaker Pantaleon Alvarez says Justice Secretary Vitaliano Aguirre II can 'hasten the passage of laws' if he becomes a senator

Published 4:50 PM, November 20, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – Add Justice Secretary Vitaliano Aguirre II to a growing list of personalities House Speaker Pantaleon Alvarez wants in the ruling PDP-Laban's 2019 senatorial slate.

In a news release from the House of Representatives, Alvarez was quoted as saying that he would support Aguirre's candidacy and that he would ask President Rodrigo Duterte if they could bring Aguirre to the Senate "to hasten the passage of laws." (READ: Get to know Alvarez's 6 nominees to the PDP-Laban 2019 senatorial slate)

Alvarez, who is also secretary-general of the ruling party, made the remarks before the 81st anniversary of the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) which is under the Department of Justice (DOJ).

The House Speaker had earlier expressed frustration over the Senate's apparent delays in the passage of laws. Of around 100 bills endorsed by the House to the Senate, only 10 have been enacted into law, said Alvarez.

Aguirre has spearheaded several high-profile investigations as DOJ chief, the biggest being the one against Senator Leila de Lima, a former justice secretary herself. In a House hearing, Aguirre presented New Bilibid Prison (NBP) convicts who claimed drug money was used to fund De Lima's Senate bid. (READ: FACT CHECK: Did Aguirre reward inmates who testified vs De Lima?)

De Lima has been detained over the drug charges which she claims are false. (READ: De Lima: Aguirre's evidence vs me 'fake' like his wig)

Alvarez earlier announced that he wants Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque and Communications Assistant Secretary Mocha Uson to be in PDP-Laban's senatorial lineup.

Davao City 1st District Representative Karlo Nograles, Negros Occidental 3rd District Representative Alfredo Benitez, Bataan 1st District Representative Geraldine Roman, and losing 2016 senatorial candidate and former Metropolitan Manila Development Authority chairman Francis Tolentino are also among those being eyed for the 2019 slate. – Rappler.com