Rescued are Vergel Arquino from Davao City, and Jushua Ybanez, Emo Fausto, Junald Minalang, and Spriano Sordid, all from Pagadian City

Published 4:24 PM, November 20, 2017

ZAMBOANGA CITY, Philippines – Troops of the Joint Task Force Tawi-Tawi and the Naval Task Group of the Naval Forces Western Mindanao Command rescued 5 Filipino kidnap victims in Tawi-Tawi on Friday, November 17.

The sailors and marines carried out the rescue off Sugbay Island in Languyan town, Tawi Tawi, at 1:30 pm Friday.

The victims were crew members of Fishing Boat Danvil 8. They were abducted by the Abu Sayyaf last October 14 near the coastal area of Poblacion Simbahan, Pangutaran, Sulu.

Rescued were Vergel Arquino from Davao City, and Jushua Ybanez, Emo Fausto, Junald Minalang, and Spriano Sordid, all from Pagadian City.

“The successful rescue was made possible due to the loose security of the captors,” said Brigadier General Custodio Parcon Jr, commander of the Joint Task Force Tawi-Tawi.

In his report to Rear Admiral Rene Medina, commander of the Western Mindanao Command, Parcon said they found the opportunity to rescue the victims after learning that the captors were confused and on the run due to the continuing conduct of military operations in the area.

“The timing was critical since the captors might shoot the victims if they would know about the plan,” said Medina.

“We were able to lead them to safety through our contacts, thus this rescue,” he added.

“The victims were immediately subjected to medical examinations upon their arrival at this headquarters to ensure that any medical condition is addressed,” said Lieutenant General Carlito Galvez Jr, commander of the Westmincom. “They will soon be reunited with their families.”

“For this year alone, our units have been successful with carrying out rescue operations through special operations,” Galvez said. “Just last week, 3 Vietnamese KVs were rescued from the hands of the ASG captors also thru connections and build up.”

“I commend the troops...for yet another successful rescue operation,” Galvez said. – Rappler.com