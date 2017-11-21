The other cabinet secretaries made up the Government Procurement Policy Board which the DOTr accuses of conspiring to favor maintenance provider BURI

Published 12:57 PM, November 21, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – The Department of Transportation (DOTr) is going after half of Benigno Aquino’s former cabinet in a plunder complaint filed before the Office of the Ombudsman on Tuesday, November 21 over the alleged anomalous contracts for the Metro Rail Transit Line 3 (MRT3) during their time.

The plunder complaint filed by DOTr Undersecretary Reiner Paul Yebra of the agency’s legal affairs and procurement seeks a plunder charge against the following:

Former Transport Secretary Joseph Emilio "Jun" Abaya Former Interior Secretary Manuel "Mar" Roxas Former Budget Secretary Florencio "Butch" Abad Former Finance Secretary Cesar Purisima Former Energy Secretary Jericho Petilla Former Science and Technology Secretary Mario Montejo Former Defense Secretary Voltaire Gazmin Former Public Works and Highways Secretary Rogelio Singson Former Economic and Development Secretary Arsenio Balisacan Former Transport officials: Edwin Lopez, Rene Limcaoco, Catherine Jennifer Francis Gonzales, Roman Buena, Camille Alcaraz, Ofelia Asteria, Charissa Eloisa Julia Opulencia, Oscar Bongon, Jose Rodante Cabale, Maria Cecilia Natividad BURI officials: Eldonn Ferdinand Uy, Elizabeth Velasco, Belinda Ong Tan, Brian Velasco, Chae-Gue Shim, Antonio Borromeo, Jun Ho Hwang, Elpidio Silvestre Uy, William dela Cruz, Eugene Rapanut Mario Dela Cruz, private respondent

This is a supplementary complaint to the graft complaint filed in October against Abaya and the same officials of the then-called Department of Transportation and Communications (DOTC) over the creation of special purpose company Busan Universal Rail Incorporated (BURI) to implement the maintenance contract of the MRT3.

The first complaint details the circumstances which led to the awarding of a P3.8 billion contract to Korean firm Busan Transportation Corporation in 2015. BURI was eventually created, which took over the contract, and sharing only 4% to original company Busan.

BURI’s contract has been terminated. (READ: Tugade refuses to resign over MRT3 woes)

Why plunder?

Plunder has to have the key elements of a threshold of more than P50 million and an amassing of ill-gotten wealth “through a combination or series of overt or criminal acts.”

“We have reason to believe that all of the foregoing elements are present here and all of the respondents should be held liable for the crime of plunder,” said the complaint.

The DOTr officials said “Roxas and Abaya set into motion a grand scheme of turning the DOTC as a bottomless cash cow, entering into one anomalous procurement project after the other, in order to amass, accumulate and acquire ill-gotten wealth.” Roxas was DOTC secretary before he was secretary of the Department of the Interior and Local Government.

Japanese firm Sumitomo was the maintenance provider of MRT-3 until 2012. The complaint said Sumitomo was eased out and was replaced with “dummy corporations run by well-known Liberal party stalwarts.” (READ: MRT woes: How often do they happen?)

DOTr also accused Roxas of sitting on Sumitomo’s requests to extend its contract.

The complaint said that Abaya taking over the DOTC, and awarding in 2012 a short-term maintenance contract to PH Trams “started the rapid deterioration of MRT’s trains, tracks, signaling, power supply, and stations.”

The private respondent Dela Cruz is being implicated in a “web go conspiracy.”

“His name repeatedly popped up during the Senate hearings conducted regarding the MRT-3 problems where his role was questioned considering that he was connected with several maintenance providers that were awarded contracts during Abaya’s time as DOTC Secretary,” the complaint said.

Role of former Cabsecs

The other former cabinet secretaries were part of the Government Procurement Policy Board (GPPB), which DOTr said was involved in awarding the defective contract to BURI.

DOTr said the cabinet secretaries “all countenanced the deliberate intent of the MRT-3 Bids and Awards Committee and Abaya to rig the bidding of the BURI Project to favor BURI,” they said.

It said the GPPB, through Resolution No. 24-2015, “gave its imprimatur” to the BURI contract “despite recognizing that the procurement method of the BURI project violated the Government Procurement Act.”

DOTr’s complaint also mentioned that the award eventually awarded to Busan and then BURI had additional services which “have not been even bidder out before.”

What was supposed to be a P2.3 billion contract eventually became a P3.8 billion contract that included more services such as general overhauling, total replacement of signaling system and additional maintenance works.

This issue is the subject of a separate complaint against Abaya filed by the group Bayan Muna on Monday, November 20.

Lawyer Giovanni Lopez, director for legal services of the DOTr, said they have enough evidence to accuse the officials of plunder.

“For the past 8 months, from the start of the contract of BURI, binayaran nila ang BURI every month by P54 million, walang deduction ‘yun despite unperformed service and undelivered spare parts so for us that reason’s enough to hold them accountable for the crime of plunder,” Lopez said.

(For the past 8 months, from the start of the contract of BURI, they paid them every month by P54 million without deduction despite unperformed service and undelivered spare parts…)

He added that they are not merely finger-pointing and carefully studied their case before filing.

Based on DOTr data, from January 1 to November 17 this year, there have been 475 MRT3 problems already recorded – an average of 10.33 a week, or more than once a day on some days. – Rappler.com