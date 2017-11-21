Suspect Badang Awal Abdul, 40, is temporarily detained at the Bongao Municipal Police Station jail

ZAMBOANGA CITY, Philippines – Authorities arrested man in Bongao, Tawi-Tawi, on Monday, November 20, in a buy-bust operation that yielded P1.5 million worth of methamphetamine or shabu.

Elements of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) Tawi-Tawi Provincial Office arrested suspect Badang Awal Abdul, 40, married and a resident of Sitio Lungan Gihtung, Barangay Lagasan, in Bongao.

PDEA was assisted by PPSC Tawi-Tawi, 51st Special Action Force, and Bongao Municipal Police.

PDEA IX Regional Director Lyndon Aspacio, said operatives confiscated 7 heat-sealed transparent plastic sachets (including the buy-bust item) containing white crystalline substance suspected to be shabu. The substance weighed more or less 300 grams worth P1,500,000

The operatives also recovered from the suspect the P3,000 utilized as buy-bust money.

The suspect will be charged for violations of Section 5 (selling of illegal drugs) and Section 11 (possession of illegal drugs), Article II of the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

He is now temporarily detained at Bongao Municipal Police Station jail. – Rappler.com