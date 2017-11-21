Supreme Court Senior Associate Justice Carpio says the term 'neutralize' can mean 3 things in the war on drugs

Published 4:10 PM, November 21, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – When the Philippine National Police (PNP) says "neutralize", do they mean arrest or kill?

Supreme Court Senior Associate Justice Antonio Carpio pinned down its meaning on Tuesday, November 21, during oral arguments on the guidelines which govern the PNP's war on drugs.

He quoted PNP chief Ronald dela Rosa in his interpellation of Jose Manuel Diokno of the Free Legal Assistance Group (FLAG), which questioned the use of the terms in the drug war. (READ: Was the PNP’s war on drugs illegal? Here’s why lawyers think so)

“The PNP Director General Dela Rosa was quoted in a Davao paper, Davao Today, and he said, their target was for all drug personalities in the area to be, and I quote, 'neutralized, meaning they should surrender, be arrested, or be killed during drug operations'," Carpio said.

Dela Rosa was quoted on August 9, 2016, or just a month after the PNP rolled out Oplan Double Barrel. (TIMELINE: The PNP's use of the term 'deaths under investigation')

"So it doesn't only mean killed, it’s a general term and it has been used even during the previous administration," Carpio said, referring to the time when former senator Mar Roxas headed the Department of the Interior and Local Government.

Nonetheless, Diokno's group argued that the definition of the term was not explicit, adding that other pronouncements of Dela Rosa and even President Rodrigo Duterte encouraging cops to kill drug suspects, in effect "empowered" the men in blue to kill. (READ: Shoot to kill? Duterte's statements on killing drug users)

"We take issue with the use of those terms in the circular because they could easily be construed to include the authority to kill...If the chief of the PNP simply meant to arrest and prosecute, then he should have just used those terms, and not terms that are subject to easy misinterpretation by the policeman on the ground," Diokno said before they moved forward in his interpellation.

Right after the PNP was pulled out from the administration's war on drugs, the government initiative #RealNumbersPH counted 77,468 operations which killed 3,967 and arrested 117,044 drug personalities as of October 25, 2017.

During the oral arguments, unnamed private groups were quoted as saying there have been more than 13,000 deaths in the drug war. – Rappler.com