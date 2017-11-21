President Rodrigo Duterte tells the military not to believe reports that he wants to declare a revolutionary government

Published 6:55 PM, November 21, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – President Rodrigo Duterte, on Tuesday, November 21, denied his plans to establish a revolutionary government.

"Huwag maniwala sa mga coup d'etat, revolutionary [government]. Wala tayong makuha diyan. Let us just build a country," he said to wounded soldiers at the Army General Hospital in Taguig City.

(Don't believe in coup d'etat, revolutionary [government]. We won't get anything from that.)

He reiterated this in his next event, when he honored the heroism of soldiers who fought in Marawi.

"Ang sabi nila (They say), revolutionary, coup d'etat, huwag 'nyo intindihin 'yan, malayo 'yan (don't concern yourself with that, that's far from happening. )," said Duterte

The President said he would not use the declaration of a revolutionary government as a way to crack down on "destabilizers" in government.

"Hindi ako mag (I will not declare a) revolutionary government. I will just arrest them," he said.

It was only a month ago when Duterte threatened to declare a revolutionary government if efforts to destabilize his administration escalate.

"'Pag ang destabilization ninyo patagilid na at medyo magulo na (Once your destabilization is already creating chaos), I will not hesitate to declare a revolutionary government until the end of my term, and I will arrest all of you, and we can go to a full-scale war against the Reds," he said during an interviewed aired on national television on October 13.

Prior to that, he had already denied such plans. Back in August, he said, a revolutionary government is "good" for the country but he is "not into it."

Duterte's most recent downplaying of his previous threats comes a week before a planned nationwide show of support for a revolutionary government. Promotional materials for the event have been going around on social media. (READ: Pro-revolutionary gov't rally to pave way for Duterte reforms – organizer)

Organizers of the upcoming event include actress Vivian Velez who had also organized a similar rally in April, attended by over 4,000 people. – Rappler.com